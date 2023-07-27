Jim Jordan scraps committee contempt vote on Mark Zuckerberg

Rep. Jim Jordan (left) and founder and CEO of Facebook Mark Zuckerberg are seen here in a split image.

(CNN) — House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan announced Thursday that he is scrapping his plans to move forward with a contempt vote in light of Facebook turning over more documents to the committee.

“Based on Facebook’s newfound commitment to fully cooperate with the Committee’s investigation, the Committee has decided to hold contempt in abeyance,” Jordan, a Republican from Ohio, wrote on Twitter. “For now. To be clear, contempt is still on the table and WILL be used if Facebook fails to cooperate in FULL.”