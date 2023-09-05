(CNN) — First lady Dr. Jill Biden’s positive Covid-19 test does not appear to portend a major return to pandemic-era protocols at the White House, a reflection of how the virus’ threat has receded since the early days of the administration even as cases begin to rise.

“We just have to understand: This is Covid. It’s going to do this,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, who served as coordinator of the Biden administration’s Covid response team until June. “We’re probably going to get a winter wave. … I promise you we’ll get something next summer, and we’ll get something the winter after that.”