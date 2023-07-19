Jeffries outraises McCarthy in second quarter, bringing in $29 million for House Democrats

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, at left, and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy are pictured.

 Getty Images

(CNN) — House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries raised $29 million in the second quarter of 2023, bringing in a total of $62.4 million this year.

The New York Democrat’s fundraising haul was $7.3 million more than what House Speaker Kevin McCarthy raised in Q2 – an impressive goal given it’s his first year serving as Democratic leader.