(CNN) — James Buckley, a former conservative US senator and a Reagan-appointed federal judge, has died, the Conservative Party of New York State confirmed to CNN on Friday. He was 100.

Buckley drew national attention when he secured victory in New York in 1970 with the Conservative Party, becoming the state’s first third-party senator. He served one term, during which he called for a constitutional amendment to ban abortion with limited exceptions and urged then-President Richard Nixon to resign following the Watergate scandal.