Ames, Iowa (CNN) — On the field at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Saturday, the long-standing football rivalry between the Iowa State Cyclones and the Iowa Hawkeyes was just kicking off.

Off the field, a high-profile Republican Party rivalry was well underway, with former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis both attending the annual football game to court voters in the key early nominating state as they compete for the GOP presidential nomination.