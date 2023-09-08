Washington (CNN) — Nearly every presidential center released a joint statement on Thursday emphasizing the principles of democracy and deeming civil political discourse essential, the first known time that presidential foundations and centers have joined to release a statement calling to protect democracy.

“Americans have a strong interest in supporting democratic movements and respect for human rights around the world because free societies elsewhere contribute to our own security and prosperity here at home,” the statement said. “But that interest is undermined when others see our own house in disarray. The world will not wait for us to address our problems, so we must both continue to strive toward a more perfect union and help those abroad looking for US leadership.”