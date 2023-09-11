(CNN) — Speaker Kevin McCarthy returns to Washington this week confronting a twin set of challenges: avoiding a costly government shutdown and addressing growing calls on the right to impeach President Joe Biden, despite resistance from the party’s moderates.

Congress is already facing a chaotic work period, with a looming deadline at the end of the month to fund the government, reauthorize the Federal Aviation Administration, and deal with the White House’s request for disaster relief and aid for Ukraine. But further complicating matters in the House is a demand from hardliners to hit the gas on impeachment, as well as looming threats to McCarthy’s speakership if he breaks his promises to members of his right flank.

