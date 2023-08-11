Illinois Supreme Court upholds state’s assault-style weapons ban By Whitney Wild, CNN Aug 11, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The Illinois Supreme Court on Friday upheld the state’s assault-style weapons ban in a 4-3 ruling after months of legal challenges sought to dismantle the law.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato Pasco School District needs name suggestions for two new High Schools Umatilla County Sheriff's investigating suspicious death in Milton-Freewater Pasco man found dead in vehicle, authorities investigating it as homicide Latest News Community involvement in planning prep for new Tri-Cities high schools Washington state apple crops up 29%, rebounding from bad weather in 2022 Hometown hero MarJon Beauchamp brings free backpacks, bikes to kids in Wapato One dead, two injured after head-on car crash near Loon Lake Clear and Breezy Tonight...Get Ready for The Heat Next Week! More News