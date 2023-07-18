Illinois Supreme Court upholds law eliminating cash bail

 Sanya Kushak/iStockphoto/Getty Images

(CNN) — The Illinois Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the state’s historic move to ban cash bail is constitutional, overturning a lower court decision.

In a 5-2 decision, the state’s highest court ruled that the measure, which eliminates the requirement that individuals post bail in order to be released before trial, can go into effect on September 18. Under the law, a person can still be detained if they pose a “specific, real and present threat to a person” or if there is a “high likelihood” that they will flee.

CNN’s Piper Hudspeth Blackburn contributed to this report.