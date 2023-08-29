‘I wasn’t sure if I was going home’: US Capitol Police officers continue to relive January 6 trauma in court

(CNN) — One day after lawyers for former President Donald Trump appeared in Washington, DC’s federal courthouse to delay his trial on charges of election subversion, three US Capitol Police officers addressed a federal judge and recounted in personal terms what they endured when a pro-Trump mob descended on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

The gripping testimony from the officers came at the beginning of a week-long marathon sentencing for five members of the far-right Proud Boys convicted of seditious conspiracy for concocting and carrying out a plot to overrun the Capitol and stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.