Hunter Biden

President Biden's son Hunter arrives Monday at the Independence County Circuit Court in Batesville, Arkansas for a hearing on a paternity case.

 CNN

Wilmington, Delaware (CNN) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden is set to plead guilty Wednesday to two federal misdemeanors for not paying taxes on time, a major step toward concluding the highly scrutinized Justice Department investigation into his troubled finances.

The hearing is slated to begin at 10 a.m. ET at the federal courthouse in Wilmington, Delaware.

CNN’s Kara Scannell contributed to this report.