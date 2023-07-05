(CNN) — Former GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman, who previously served as a senior technical adviser for the House select committee that investigated the January 6, 2021, attack at the US Capitol, is working with the legal team advising President Joe Biden’s son.

Riggleman’s work is similarly focused on assessing data issues. He is assisting Hunter Biden’s attorneys as they grapple with increasing scrutiny from House Republicans over business dealings involving the president’s son.

CNN’s Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.