(CNN) — Hunter Biden’s former business partner Devon Archer is scheduled to give closed-door testimony on Capitol Hill on Monday, the latest development in the Republican-led investigations into the president’s son.

The Justice Department submitted a new request over the weekend that Archer be ordered to schedule a date to surrender to prison and begin serving out his one-year sentence resulting from a conviction in an unrelated fraud case, according to court filings. The move prompted immediate speculation among some Republicans that the Biden administration was attempting to prevent Archer from answering questions about Hunter Biden before the GOP-led House Oversight Committee – a theory that Archer’s attorney is pushing back on.