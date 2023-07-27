(CNN) — A version of Hunter Biden’s proposed agreements with federal prosecutors was made public Wednesday night by Politico, providing further insights into the convoluted legal deals that nearly collapsed under scrutiny from a federal judge at his plea hearing earlier in the day.

Politico published an undated and unsigned plea agreement, describing the deal for the president’s son to plead guilty to two federal tax misdemeanors. A “statement of facts” is attached, and provides a detailed narrative of Biden’s failure to pay nearly $2 million in taxes on time.