(CNN) — Leading Republican presidential candidates are making their cases at the Moms for Liberty summit in Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday, a sign of the right-wing group’s growing influence in GOP national politics.

Former President Donald Trump, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are slated to address the organization, conceived of during the school closures and mask mandate clashes of the Covid-19 pandemic, and which now advocates for what it describes as “parent power” in public education.

CNN’s Eric Bradner contributed to this report.