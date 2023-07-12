Education Student Loans

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about student loan debt relief at Delaware State University, Oct. 21, 2022, in Dover, Del. This summer, millions of Americans with student loans will be able to apply for a new repayment plan that offers some of the most lenient terms ever. Interest won’t pile up as long as borrowers make regular payments. Millions of people will have payments of $0. And starting in 2024, undergraduate loan payments will be reduced by half. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

Washington (CNN) — While the Supreme Court struck down President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program last month, a separate and significant change to the federal student loan system is moving ahead.

By the time payments resume in October after the yearslong pandemic pause, some borrowers will be able to enroll in a new income-driven repayment plan that could lower their monthly bills and reduce the amount they pay back over the lifetime of their loans.