(CNN) — Erica Marsh quickly rose to fame earlier this year as a viral left-wing voice on social media. Her incendiary tweets, often ultra-liberal and hyper-political, drew millions of views and the ire of conservatives, who pointed to her outlandish comments comparing Republicans to pedophiles and conservative Supreme Court justices to Nazis as examples of extreme liberalism run amok.

Marsh’s top tweet, viewed more than 27 million times, claimed that “No black person will be able to succeed in a merit-based system,” after the Supreme Court struck down affirmative action in June.