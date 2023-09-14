(CNN) — House Speaker Kevin McCarthy unilaterally gave his conference the green light to launch an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden. Now the harder work begins.

The pressure is on for House Republicans to use the spotlight McCarthy gave them to produce evidence of wrongdoing by Biden – which they have yet to prove – that gets even the party’s most vulnerable members on board with their impeachment push. That buy-in will be crucial if they want to avoid political backlash and secure the votes for impeachment articles, which is the direction many Republicans believe they are headed.

CNN’s Manu Raju, Haley Talbot and Lauren Fox contributed to this report.