(CNN) — House Republicans issued four subpoenas to Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service personnel involved in the ongoing criminal investigation into Hunter Biden on Monday, as they continue to probe alleged mishandling and political interference of the case into President Joe Biden’s son.

The subpoenas from House Judiciary Chair Jim Jordan and House Ways and Means Chair Jason Smith target individuals involved in a key October 2022 meeting that IRS whistleblowers say exposed previously unknown roadblocks US Attorney David Weiss, who recently was appointed special counsel over the case, faced when trying to bring charges against Hunter Biden.