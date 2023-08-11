(CNN) — House Republicans are still scrambling to find a path forward with less than two months until the government runs out of funding, as the right wing of the GOP conference is still insisting it needs to see more spending cuts in order to support a series of bills to avert a government shutdown.

The disagreements mean lawmakers will undoubtedly need to pass a short-term spending measure to give them more time to negotiate, but a so-called continuing resolution – or CR – will only kick the inevitable fight down the right and could still risk enraging House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s right flank.