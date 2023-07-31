(CNN) — After clamping down on food stamps in the debt ceiling deal, House Republicans now want to take a whack at WIC, the food assistance program for low-income women, infants and young children.

GOP lawmakers have proposed curtailing funding for WIC in the chamber’s version of the US Department of Agriculture’s annual spending bill. The legislation could force some families to wait for aid for the first time in years, as well as limit their ability to buy fresh fruits and vegetables.