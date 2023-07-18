(CNN) — The House on Tuesday passed a resolution affirming support for Israel – a direct response to Democratic Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s now walked-back comments about Israel being a “racist” state.

In a sign that Republicans sought to put Democrats in a tough spot, Majority Leader Steve Scalise tweeted ahead of the vote: “It should be an easy vote. Will Dems stand with our ally or capitulate to the anti-Semitic radicals in their party?”