(CNN) — House Oversight Chairman James Comer and Rep. Byron Donalds, a GOP member on the committee, sent a letter to the National Archives and Records Administration on Wednesday requesting documents regarding Hunter Biden’s use of Air Force Two and Marine Two while Joe Biden was vice president.

The request follows a Fox News report last week that Hunter Biden had traveled with his father to more than a dozen countries while he served as vice president, including travel to Europe, Asia and Canada.