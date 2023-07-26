(CNN) — House Republican leaders are insisting they can pursue investigations targeting the Biden administration and the president while still delivering on their legislative agenda. As a potential impeachment inquiry looms, however, leadership faces major challenges to keep their narrow majority united over contentious policy and oversight issues.

Recent legislative fights have exposed divisions within the House Republican conference and showcased the influence of hardline conservatives who continue to exert pressure on leadership. Top Republicans will be put to the test again this week as the House takes up a series of spending measures.

CNN’s Morgan Rimmer and David Wright contributed to this report.