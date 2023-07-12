(CNN) — House Republican leaders are scrambling to find a path forward on a critical defense policy bill that faces an uncertain future as hardline conservatives push for amendments on controversial social issues that threaten to derail the must-pass legislation.

Conservatives have demanded amendment votes on a number of contentious issues, touching on everything from abortion to transgender rights to Ukraine funding. For now, there still isn’t a resolution on how leaders will handle those demands, which threaten to alienate moderate Republicans as well as Democrats.

CNN’s Kristin Wilson contributed to this report.