(CNN) — Republicans on the House Oversight Committee are demanding that the White House explain what motivated a recent push for federal employees to work more in-person.

In a letter sent Thursday and obtained by CNN, Chairman James Comer, Rep. Pete Sessions, the chair of a federal workforce subcommittee, and Rep. Lauren Boebert questioned whether the Biden administration’s post-pandemic telework policy led to “reduced productivity” by federal employees after a recent White House call for more in-office work.