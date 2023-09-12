(CNN) — Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Tuesday will make her first public appearance at the White House in more than six years, participating in her first open press event at the executive mansion since former President Donald Trump defeated her in the 2016 election.

She’ll join the current first lady Dr. Jill Biden to celebrate the 2023 Praemium Imperiale Laureates, a global prize awarded annually by the Japan Art Association for lifetime achievement in the arts.