Here’s what’s in DeSantis’ economic plan

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a campaign event, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester, N.H.

 Charles Krupa/AP

(CNN) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is positioning himself as the economic defender of the American family, building on his claim that he is protecting them culturally.

The 2024 Republican presidential candidate on Monday released a 10-point economic plan, which he describes as a “Declaration of Economic Independence.” DeSantis, who remains far behind former President Donald Trump in the polls, is seeking to reboot his campaign by highlighting his record for families and businesses in Florida.

CNN’s Kit Maher and Steve Contorno contributed to this story.