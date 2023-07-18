(CNN) — Special counsel Jack Smith’s team and lawyers for Donald Trump will appear Tuesday for the first time in front of the judge who will preside over the criminal case Smith has brought against the former president, for a hearing that will be procedural in nature but could provoke clashes over how quickly the classified documents case should move to trial.

Both sides have asked to push the trial date months later than this summer – with Trump wanting it potentially after the 2024 election – and US District Judge Aileen Cannon has ordered the parties to be prepared to discuss prosecutors’ proposal that the trial happen much sooner, starting in mid-December of this year.

