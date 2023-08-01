(CNN) — Vice President Kamala Harris dismissed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ challenge to debate his state’s new Black history curriculum as “politically motivated,” marking the latest escalation in a quickly growing feud between the former prosecutor and GOP presidential hopeful.

Harris, speaking in Florida Tuesday during a previously scheduled event, accused DeSantis – though not by name – of trying to legitimize the controversial standards through political gamesmanship.

CNN’s Kit Maher contributed to this report.