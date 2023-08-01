(CNN) — GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin will not seek to challenge Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin for her US Senate seat next year, the second congressional Republican in recent weeks to pass on a bid in the crucial swing state.

Tiffany said he instead plans to run for reelection in the House, mirroring Wisconsin Rep. Mike Gallagher, who passed on a Senate bid as well despite being recruited by GOP leaders.

CNN’s Manu Raju and Eric Bradner contributed to this report.