(CNN) — Republican Rep. Dan Bishop of North Carolina will not seek reelection to Congress in 2024, instead opting to run for state attorney general, he announced on a local radio show Thursday morning.

“To have the news break that, in fact, I’m going to be a candidate, to come home in North Carolina and seek the spot of attorney general, and do that on WBT radio, I can’t think of a better place,” said Bishop, who has represented the 9th Congressional District since winning a special election in 2019.