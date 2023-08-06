(CNN) — Republican presidential candidates are increasingly making Vice President Kamala Harris their prime target as they jockey for attention from voters, focusing on the No. 2 Democrat rather than President Joe Biden.

In statements, speeches, televised interviews and emails, they suggest that a vote for Biden, who would be 82 at the start of his next term, would really be a vote for an even more unpredictable and dangerous presidency under Harris, 22 years his junior.