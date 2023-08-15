GOP-backed group invests in pro-Ukraine ad during Republican presidential debate

Washington (CNN) — A Republican-aligned group is making a new push to turn the tide of GOP opinion on US aid for Ukraine as Congress gears up for what could be a major spending fight when it returns from recess next month.

“Republicans for Ukraine,” a project of the conservative non-profit Defending Democracy Together, is launching a $2 million campaign that will include an ad airing nationally on Fox News during next week’s Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the first time GOP candidates will face off.

