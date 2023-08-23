Giuliani to negotiate bond and surrender in Fulton County Wednesday, sources say By Zachary Cohen and Paula Reid, CNN Aug 23, 2023 16 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Rudy Giuliani and several other Trump co-defendants in the Georgia election subversion case are expected to surrender to Fulton County jail on Wednesday, multiple sources tell CNN.Sources told CNN that Giuliani wants to get it all done before former President Donald Trump comes to Georgia.Two defendants surrendered overnight, but as of Wednesday morning, only four of the former president’s 18 co-defendants have been booked.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Saddle up for Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo's opening day Tuesday Here's what you need to know about wildfire insurance coverage US Army Special Operations units to train at Yakima Training Center starting Aug. 25 Union Gap Cabela's wins award for supporting breastfeeding moms in the workplace Fire burns Pasco house overnight; officials say to stay away from the area Latest News Rep. Dan Newhouse addresses trade, fentanyl and cost of living concerns City of Yakima plans to rezone property to allow for mental health clinic at Camp Hope Yakima City Council's potential budget cuts put focus on vacant positions Cool Night Night...ice Day Tomorrow...Rain on Friday #OperationBestFriend #2: Indiana Jones More News