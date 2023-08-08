(CNN) — Rudy Giuliani still refuses to concede that he should be held liable for the harm he may have caused two Georgia election workers after the 2020 election – even though he has acknowledged he made false and defamatory statements about them, according to a new court filing.

A federal judge recently ordered Giuliani to either forfeit the lawsuit filed by the workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, or explain himself further and be called into a court hearing next week.