Giuliani loses defamation lawsuit from two Georgia election workers By Katelyn Polantz, CNN Reporter, Crime and Justice Aug 30, 2023 (CNN) — A federal judge has determined Rudy Giuliani forfeits the defamation lawsuit from two Georgia election workers against him, a decision that could lead to significant penalties for the former Donald Trump attorney.This story is breaking and will be updated.