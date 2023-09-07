(CNN) — Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor and onetime attorney to Donald Trump, owes millions of dollars in legal fees, a source familiar with the matter told CNN, a debt that Giuliani hopes to eat into Thursday night at a fundraiser at Trump’s Bedminster golf club.

Amid a host of lawsuits and now criminal charges tied to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Giuliani is expected to take in more than $1 million for his legal defense fund at a $100,000-a-plate fundraiser hosted by Trump Thursday evening. It is the first of two fundraisers Trump is expected to sponsor for Giuliani.

