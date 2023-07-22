Washington (CNN) — Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith’s team has contacted Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, whom former President Donald Trump pressured to overturn the 2020 election, a Kemp official told CNN.

“I can confirm our office has been contacted by Jack Smith’s office, but we will decline to comment further at this time,” Andrew Isenhour, a spokesman for the Republican governor, said in a statement.

CNN’s Shania Shelton contributed to this report.