(CNN) — Fulton County Judge Scott McAfee, who is presiding over the Georgia 2020 election subversion case, is set to hold a hearing on Thursday to address a series of legal requests submitted by two of former President Donald Trump’s co-defendants ahead of their trial next month.

McAfee, who has said he anticipates holding weekly check-ins with the defendants who are hurtling ahead on a speedy trial calendar, is expected to cover at least three motions from Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, according to a hearing notice filed on Monday.