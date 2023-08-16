Fulton County district attorney wants Trump trial to begin March 4, 2024 By Marshall Cohen and Zachary Cohen, CNN Aug 16, 2023 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has asked a judge to set a trial date of March 4, 2024, for former President Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants.Willis also asked to schedule arraignments for the defendants for the week of September 5, according to a court filing.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash with 2 vehicles in Kennewick Traffic remains halted on I-84 westbound in OR due to semi truck rollover Richland man on the run after injury crash, may be armed says Kittitas County sheriff DNA finally collected from 2,000+ offenders in Washington who slipped through the cracks Washington residents can now be arrested for drug possession on their first offense Latest News More Heat Tomorrow...Fire Danger Increasing...Cooler Weekend Traffic remains halted on I-84 westbound in OR due to semi truck rollover DNA finally collected from 2,000+ offenders in Washington who slipped through the cracks Boil water advisory due to E.coli still in place for 130 homes in Terrace Heights Extreme Heat Through Thursday...Big Changes This Weekend More News