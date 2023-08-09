Fox Business to host second GOP primary debate By Jeff Zeleny, Ethan Cohen and Kristen Holmes, CNN Aug 9, 2023 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — The second Republican presidential debate, which will be held at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California, will air on Fox Business, an RNC official tells CNN.A person familiar with the process tells CNN that Univision and Rumble will also partner with Fox Business on the debate.This story is breaking and will be updated.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular One dead and one injured after crash in Yakima County UPDATE: Homicide investigation underway in Kennewick, man identified Pasco man found dead in vehicle, authorities investigating it as homicide Federal prosecutors charge 7th man in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder New state funding allows Zillah HS students to earn an AA degree for less than $500 Latest News No one hurt in Transit Bus car accident Columbia Park Trail Duck Pond up in flames New state funding allows Zillah HS students to earn an AA degree for less than $500 Federal prosecutors charge 7th man in cover-up of Rosenda Strong's murder West Nile Virus found in Grant County More News