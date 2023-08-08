(CNN) — Former Vice President Mike Pence’s national security adviser Keith Kellogg – who endorsed Donald Trump’s reelection campaign on Tuesday – urged Pence to finish certifying the 2020 election “TONIGHT” while the US Capitol was still secured during the January 6, 2021, insurrection.

Kellogg’s private comments became public when a top Pence aide, Marc Short, read aloud from the email exchange in an interview Tuesday with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on “The Situation Room.”

CNN’s Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.