Former New York Mayor Bill de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray are separating

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (left) and his wife Chirlane McCray arrive for a dedication ceremony for the new Statue of Liberty Museum, May 16, 2019, on Liberty Island in New York City.

 Drew Angerer/Getty Images

(CNN) — Former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray, who for a time became one of the most influential biracial political power couples in America, announced on Wednesday that they are separating.

In an interview with The New York Times, de Blasio and McCray said they did not plan to divorce and would continue living together, for now, in their Brooklyn townhouse. They will, however, begin to date other people.