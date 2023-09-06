(CNN) — Former GOP Rep. Mike Rogers is running for Senate in Michigan, he announced Wednesday, giving Republicans a prominent recruit in an open seat Democrats are trying to defend next year.

“I thought I put politics behind me. But like you, I know something’s broken,” the former chairman of the House Intelligence Committee says in an announcement video that largely targets President Joe Biden. “No candidate is better prepared to have an impact on day one,” adds Rogers, who left Congress in 2015 after serving 14 years in the House.

CNN’s Manu Raju contributed to this report.