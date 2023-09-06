(CNN) — Former congressional aide Celeste Maloy will win the Republican special primary election to succeed her onetime boss, GOP Rep. Chris Stewart, in Utah’s 2nd Congressional District, CNN projects.

Stewart, who had endorsed Maloy, is expected to vacate the seat on September 15 over his wife’s health concerns. Maloy will be heavily favored to keep the deep-red seat in GOP hands in November. She is also poised to be the first woman in Utah’s congressional delegation since Republican Mia Love left office in 2019.

CNN’s Ethan Cohen, Melissa Holzberg DePalo and Renée Rigdon contributed to this report.