Florida group files federal lawsuit against DeSantis and other state officials over voting rights of prior felons

(CNN) — The Florida Rights Restoration Coalition, a voting rights group, and several Florida citizens this week filed a federal lawsuit against Gov. Ron DeSantis and other state officials, alleging they created “a bureaucratic system around the implementation of Amendment 4,” preventing Florida citizens with prior felony convictions from voting.

“Ever since the people of Florida passed a constitutional amendment to grant people with felony convictions a new right to vote, the Governor and the state have done everything in their power to prevent those 1.4 million new voters from actually voting,” Carey Dunne, founding principle of the Free and Fair Litigation Group, said in a statement from FRRC.