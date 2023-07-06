(CNN) — Florida Republicans are requiring 2024 presidential candidates to sign a loyalty pledge to support the party’s eventual nominee in order to qualify for the primary ballot next year.

Their move raises the stakes of a March 19 Florida primary that could play a decisive role, since the contest is winner-take-all. The party’s top-two polling contenders – former President Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis – are both Floridians, and their hopes of winning the nomination could depend on the massive pool of 125 delegates awarded to the victor there.

CNN’s Rashard Rose and Sydney Kashiwagi contributed to this report.