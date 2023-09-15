Florida GOP scraps planned loyalty oath in win for Trump over DeSantis in their shared home state

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, and Former President Donald Trump. The Republican Party of Florida on September 15 scrapped plans to require presidential candidates to sign a loyalty oath.

 Getty Images

(CNN) — The Republican Party of Florida on Friday night scrapped plans to require presidential candidates to sign a loyalty oath, siding with former President Donald Trump over Gov. Ron DeSantis in a proxy war that tested the strength of the two rivals’ support in their home state.

The party had quietly agreed in May to institute a pledge, mandating candidates promise to endorse the GOP nominee in order to make next year’s primary ballot – a move seen by Trump allies as a maneuver intended to boost DeSantis. Pro-Trump forces in the party, led by state Sen. Joe Gruters, pushed to reverse course Friday, arguing that the state GOP violated national party rules that bar such changes to candidate eligibility requirements within two years of an election.