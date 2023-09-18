Five Americans detained in Iran expected to be freed Monday, Iranian foreign ministry says By Rob Picheta, CNN Sep 18, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save (CNN) — Five Americans who had been imprisoned in Iran are expected to be released Monday as part of a wider US-Iran deal, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani has said.He spoke at a presser which was shown on state-affiliated Press TV on Monday.The US government had designated all five Americans as being wrongfully detained.This is a breaking story. More details soon…The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.THE-CNN-WIRE (TM) & © 2023 CABLE NEWS NETWORK, INC., A TIME WARNER COMPANY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Benton Co. Assessor explains ‘shocking’ 2024 home value change notice Pacific Power bills could increase for Washington state customers starting in October West Richland woman accused in ex-husband's murder appears in Benton Co. court Investigation underway at Marcus Whitman Hotel after report of chemical smell UPDATE: All Yakima schools back in normal operations after shooting, victim is an Eisenhower student Latest News Yakima's Encore Books to hold local author signing on Sunday Pacific Power bills could increase for Washington state customers starting in October Investigation underway at Marcus Whitman Hotel after report of chemical smell Last Weekend of Summer...Much Cooler Temperatures Next Week Benton Co. Assessor explains ‘shocking’ 2024 home value change notice More News